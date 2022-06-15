LATEST: Six month closure for road in Kildare town

A six month closure has been announced for a road in Kildare town.

Kildare County Council (KCC) said it gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the R413 road periodically during the period commencing Sunday, July 10 2022 for a six month period.

This will be done to facilitate outdoor events in Kildare town.

KCC said that the R413 will be closed off from the Market Square to the R445 Dublin Road.

The road closure is programmed from 7pm to 11pm, Monday to Thursday, Friday 6.30pm to Monday 7am (and Tuesdays 7am, regarding Bank Holidays.

This closure is proposed to be undertaken during off-peak hours.

HGV traffic shall divert from the R415 onto the R413 eastbound and the R401 westbound.

Alternative Route:

KCC urges motorists to follow the alternative traffic route through Market Square.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co Kildare or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5p.m. on Monday, 20 June 2022.

A map of of Market Square can be accessed here.