BREAKING: Over €269,000 in cash seized by gardaí near Kildare-Dublin border

The search took place under Operation Tara. Pic supplied by An Garda Síochana
Over €269,000 in cash has been seized by Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) near the Kildare-Dublin border.
Garda personnel attached to the GNDOCB seized the cash following a search operation in Dublin yesterday, Tuesday, 14th June 2022.
The search, under Operation Tara, is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the GNDOCB into transnational organised crime activity.
A residential premises was searched in Newcastle, Dublin 22 which led to the seizure of €269,280 in cash.
The cash was seized along with a vacuum packing machine and several communication devices.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of enhancing/facilitating an organised crime group to commit a serious offence contrary to Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006.
The man is currently detained under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Clondalkin Garda Station, Dublin.
Investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.