BREAKING: Former Red House Hotel in Kildare being considered for Ukrainian refugees

The former Red House Hotel between Naas and Newbridge has been suggested by Kildare County Council as a potential site for accommodating displaced families from war-torn Ukraine, it emerged today.

The Council identified the sprawling property on the R445 as a possible location for refugees in a submission to Government departments in relation to the provision of accommodation.

The information was revealed at today's Kildare-Newbridge Municipal Meeting which was held in Áras Chill Dara in Naas.

Council officials insisted that any change of use of the property would require the agreement of the private owners.

They added that a detailed assessment of the property in terms of its suitability would have to be carried.

Sources of funding to pay for any improvements of the building would also have to be identified.

The Council revealed the information in response to a motion by Cllr Noel Heavey calling on the former hotel to be re-purposed to help ease the housing crisis within the local municipal district.