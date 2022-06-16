Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, June 16

The death has occurred of Evelyn BOYLE

Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



Evelyn Boyle, Dublin and Leixlip, Co. Kildare, who passed away on June 10th 2022. Evelyn, beloved daughter of the late Tommy and Mary Boyle, will be missed by her sisters Jennifer, Marie, Beth and Michelle, her dear friends Margaret, Tara, Ronan and John, all her other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

As per Evelyn’s wishes, her funeral has taken place.

Please leave your message of condolence in the Condolences section at the end of this page.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tossy) Ennis

Ballintine, Kilmeague, Kildare



Ennis, Thomas (Tossy), Ballintine, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, June 10th 2022, unexpectedly at Tallaght Hospital, beloved father of the late Aoife and son of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by his loving mother Angela, son Thomas, partner Geraldine, brothers Michael, Liam, Kenneth and Declan, sisters Elizabeth, Bernie, Annette and Brigid, ex-wife Hilda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philip (Fitzer) Fitzsimons

Monasterevin, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin



Fitzsimons Philip (Fitzer), 11th June 2022, (Monasterevin and late of Clondalkin) suddenly, in the kind care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of Lisa and adored father of Philip and Hayden, loving son of the late Gertie and Tommy and much loved brother of Yvonne and Claire. Fitzer will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, cherished children, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, his very wide circle of friends and his four legged pal's Holly and Riley.

May Fitzer rest in peace

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm. A celebration of Fitzer’s life will take place on Saturday at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium followed by Cremation.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust -

https://www.dogstrust.ie/donation/

To view Fitzer's Cremation Service on Saturday at 2 pm please see link -

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass and Cremation Service is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Kathleen FARRELL (née Delaney)

Celbridge, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly



FARRELL (née Delaney) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tullamore, Co. Offaly) June 12th, 2022 (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Tony and dear mother of Bill and Martina. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Bill and Lar, grandchildren Lauren, Craig, Matheo and Louka, son-in-law Pierrick, daughter-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday Evening (June 15th) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (June 16th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Kathleen’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Annie KEEGAN

Kilkeaskin, Carbury, Kildare



In her 101st year, peacefully in the loving care of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Annie will be deeply regretted by her loving family and friends; sister Jane, nephew Pat, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Annie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive to The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Annie's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.