Two new defibrillators opened on Kildare/Wicklow border

The official launch of the new AED at Jonathan Swift National School / PHOTO: National Ambulance Service
Dunlavin Community First Responders launched two new public access Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) this week.
One is located at Dunlavin Fire Station while another is based at Jonathan Swift National School.
When someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest, an AED delivers a shock to the heart to allow it to resume its normal rhythm.
