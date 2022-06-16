Search

16 Jun 2022

Ex-girlfriend is making man's life pure hell, he tells Kildare court

Allegation

Ex-girlfriend is making man's life pure hell, he tells Kildare court

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

16 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A man’s ex-girlfriend is making his life “pure hell” since he ended their relationship, Naas District Court heard.

He claimed that the woman is unstable and he ended it two years ago.

“My life has been pure hell since,” he told the court on June 1 and since then “a lady has come into my life.”

He said his ex is confronting him and trying to provoke him into causing a confrontation.

It was further alleged that she turned up in his back garden behind a fence and was “trying to look in.”

Read more Kildare news

It was claimed that the woman had confronted his friend and he produced emails which he said had been sent to the gardaí.

He said he needs her to stay away and added he had blocked her and her mother from his phone.

“She’s continuing psychological warfare,” he said, claiming that she had let the air out of her mother’s tyres and was blaming him.

He said she claimed that he had stalked her but he was able to prove he was working

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted an interim protection order and he noted that the woman had separately applied for a safety order.

He said the protection order means she can’t threaten or use violence or come to where he lives or his place of employment. The judge also said she is to have no communication with him.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media