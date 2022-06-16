Ex-girlfriend is making man's life pure hell, he tells Kildare court

A man’s ex-girlfriend is making his life “pure hell” since he ended their relationship, Naas District Court heard.

He claimed that the woman is unstable and he ended it two years ago.

“My life has been pure hell since,” he told the court on June 1 and since then “a lady has come into my life.”

He said his ex is confronting him and trying to provoke him into causing a confrontation.

It was further alleged that she turned up in his back garden behind a fence and was “trying to look in.”

It was claimed that the woman had confronted his friend and he produced emails which he said had been sent to the gardaí.

He said he needs her to stay away and added he had blocked her and her mother from his phone.

“She’s continuing psychological warfare,” he said, claiming that she had let the air out of her mother’s tyres and was blaming him.

He said she claimed that he had stalked her but he was able to prove he was working

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted an interim protection order and he noted that the woman had separately applied for a safety order.

He said the protection order means she can’t threaten or use violence or come to where he lives or his place of employment. The judge also said she is to have no communication with him.