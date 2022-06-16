Iconic Kildare business changes hands: Doyle family to close Kiosk flower shop in Newbridge after 35 years

One of Newbridge's most well known businesses is to close its doors at the end of the month.

The Kiosk flower shop is run by the Doyle family, who have decided to step away from the business after 35 years.

In a Facebook post, they gave a special thanks to all their customers and friends.

"After 35 years of business in Newbridge, the Doyle family will close the Kiosk on Thursday, 30 June 2022. We would like to thank all of our customers, many of whom have become friends, for their continued support throughout the years. Thank you for all of the great stories and memories, laughter and tears we have shared. Many of you started business with Mrs. Bríd Doyle R.I.P. in George's street, where the Kiosk journey began," said Frances and John Doyle.

"Thank you to all of our suppliers who have looked after us so well over the years, and a special thank you to our staff for their loyalty and hard work. Though we are sad to be leaving the Kiosk, we are delighted that Flowerz Newbridge will be opening up here soon. We wish them every success in their new venture."