Debris falling from building owned by Kildare County Council in Kildangan, meeting hears

Cllr Kevin Duffy has called on Kildare County Council to carry out emergency works on a building in Kildangan.

Cllr Duffy said "emergency repair works" are required on the Council-owned building at Cross Keys in the village "to prevent debris falling..."

Council officials responded that an inspection will be undertaken to assess any repair works that may need to

be carried out.

The issue was raised at the June meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, held in Aras Chill Dara in Naas.

The meeting also heard a request for the council to install traffic calming measures including flashing speed indicators on the R417 in Kildangan.

The Council said there are a number of signs and road markings advising traffic to slow down in this area.

Officials added: "There are no plans at present to carry out additional traffic calming until the speed limit review is finalised. "The provision of driver feed-back signs shall be considered following the adoption of the county speed limits review."