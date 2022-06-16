Alert in Kildare for teenager missing (17) since Monday

Missing Stephen Cawley
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Stephen Cawley, who is missing from the South Circular Road, Dublin 8, since Monday.
Stephen is described as being 6’ 0” in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Stephen was wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
