Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 17

The death has occurred of Evelyn BOYLE

Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



Evelyn Boyle, Dublin and Leixlip, Co. Kildare, who passed away on June 10th 2022. Evelyn, beloved daughter of the late Tommy and Mary Boyle, will be missed by her sisters Jennifer, Marie, Beth and Michelle, her dear friends Margaret, Tara, Ronan and John, all her other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

As per Evelyn’s wishes, her funeral has taken place.

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) CREAN

Confey, Clonsilla, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



CREAN, Richard (Richie) (Confey, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 and formerly of Celbridge, Co. Kildare) June 16th, 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband and best friend of Dominica and adored and devoted father of David and Niall. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sisters Sheila (Hennessy) and Marian (Reilly), brothers Aidan, John and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dó

Reposing at his home (D15 X28F) on Saturday (18th June) and Sunday (19th June) from 4pm to 8pm. House private outside these times please. Removal to the Church of St. Peter and Paul, Dunboyne on Monday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Richard’s Funeral Mass may be viewed (live only) by following this link - https://www.dunboynekilbrideparish.org/stream-parish-mass. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Bridie Murphy

Meath Bridge, Kilcock, Kildare / Meath



Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

May She Rest In Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patrick O'CLEARY

Leixlip, Kildare / Ballycastle, Antrim



O’CLEARY, Patrick (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballycastle, Co. Antrim) June 15th, 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Beloved husband of Patricia and dear father of Cara, Conor, Jill and Fionn. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Emma, Harry, Eoghan, Sara, Renee, Juliet, Jessie and Lucy, sons-in-law David and Kevin, daughters-in-law Elaine and Zoi, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Friday evening (17th June) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal to Newland’s Cross Crematorium on Saturday afternoon arriving for Funeral Service at 1pm.

Patrick’s Funeral Service may be viewed (live only) by following this link - https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please.

“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Roisín Purcell (née Byrne)

Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Ardara, Donegal



Purcell, (nee Byrne), Roisín, Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Ardara, Co. Donegal, June 16th 2022, peacefully at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne & Trish, son Hughie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Roisín's funeral Mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tossy) Ennis

Ballintine, Kilmeague, Kildare



Ennis, Thomas (Tossy), Ballintine, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, June 10th 2022, unexpectedly at Tallaght Hospital, beloved father of the late Aoife and son of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by his loving mother Angela, son Thomas, partner Geraldine, brothers Michael, Liam, Kenneth and Declan, sisters Elizabeth, Bernie, Annette and Brigid, ex-wife Hilda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.