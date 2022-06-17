KILDARE COMMUNITY FACILITY: Plans for Robertstown playground, skatepark, open-air performance space

There are some changes planned for parking at Robertstown National School. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
Robertstown residents are to receive a major boost if plans for a new community facility get the go ahead from Kildare County Council.
Robertstown Community Amenities Association CLG is applying for planning permission for a community amenity area including car parking, playground, playing pitch, skate park, open-air performance area, toilet and kitchenette facility, recycling zone and a dog socialising area. The project also include changes to parking at Robertstown National School and the installation of a pedestrian link to the Grand Canal.
The plans are to be lodged with the local authority for consideration.
