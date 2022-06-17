Kildare fundraising skydivers among first recipients of Hospice Hero Awards

Kildare's Gillian Daly and Colm Carey have received the inaugural Hospice Hero Award, after raising €42,000 for Our Lady’s Hospice, in memory of their grandmother and mother, Bridget Carey.

The new award recognises community fundraising initiatives.

Commenting on the inaugural Awards, Eleanor Flew, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services said: “This is the first year of these special awards which recognise the significant contribution of community fundraising events. These are events organised by people in the community who show their support for our work by coming up with ideas that capture the hearts and minds of their friends, families, neighbours and clubmates. We thank all of those who support us in this way wholeheartedly and appreciate all the time and effort put in at kitchen tables and committee rooms to make them happen.

“We rely heavily on donations from the community to support our services and develop our facilities. These funds were raised during the pandemic, at a time when fundraising was very challenging and we’re so grateful to the organisers and, of course, all their supporters who donated so generously.”

In September 2021, uncle and niece, Colm Carey, from Newbridge and Gillian Daly, from Straffan, bravely undertook their first skydive in memory of Bridget Carey, from Inchicore, who was Colm's mother and Gillian's grandmother. Bridget was cared for by the Community Palliative Care Team of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services in Harold’s Cross. Over several months Colm and Gillian raised money, doubling their €20,000 target by raising €42,000.

Colm said: "Giving back to the Hospice for all of their support and care is something Bridget would have wanted. One of the reasons fundraising was a natural way for the family to honour and remember Bridget, was because she always showed such incredible generosity to everyone.”