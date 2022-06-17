Kildare Fire Service rushes to help out colleagues in Carlow after fire breaks out at factory

A view of the fire in Carlow town yesterday
Kildare Fire Service rushed to help Carlow Fire Service when a fire broke out at an industrial premises in Carlow town on Thursday afternoon.
The blaze at the Oglesby and Butler unit on O'Brien Road started at about 2pm and quickly spread on the site.
Several units of the Carlow Fire Service attended the scene with help from Kildare Fire Service.
The EmergencyTimes.ie website said that up to 45 firefighters arrived at the site from stations in Carlow, Bagenalstown, Tullow, Hacketstown and Athy.
There were seven fire engines, three water tankers and one hydraulic platform.
Water pressure in the town was reduced to allow for firefighting resources.
Gardaí have reopened the N80 O'Brien Road which had been closed temporarily.
Local gardaí helped evacuate employees from the site.
One woman was brought to hospital as a precaution.
