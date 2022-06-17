LATEST: Transport bosses reviewing train fares for Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington, Athy

The National Transport Authority is reviewing train fares in commuter areas of Kildare which are not in the Short Hop Zone, Minister of State Martin Heydon has said.

Mr Heydon and colleagues Helen McEntee and Simon Harris are putting a motion to the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party this week to address anomalies in train fares.

The issue has been raised in the past by local politicians such as Senator Mark Wall and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin.

A new online forum Extend the Short Hop Zone - Newbridge and Surrounding Areas Commuters' Group is also gaining strong traction.

Mr Heydon said: “Huge differentials currently exist in fares between areas in the Short Hop Zone such as Sallins/Naas and Hazelhatch and those outside of it such as Newbridge, Kildare town, Monasterevin and Portarlington.

"These differentials are so large as to drive commuters back into their cars which is not what we want.

“This week, the NTA confirmed to me that they recognise that there is a higher distanced based fare outside the Short Hop Zone than within it. The NTA are examining options including what needs to be done to ensure that the distance based fare outside the short hop zone is in line with the distance based fare inside the short hop zone. This would ensure fares are more equitable.

“The NTA are calculating what the fare foregone will be to introduce a more equitable system and will present that to government for funding as part of the budget negotiations."

Mr Heydon said there are excellent train services and facilities in South Kildare and added that it is one of the reasons that has encouraged more people to live in towns and surrounding areas.

But he added: "Wee must ensure that it remains feasible for them to use these services to commute to the city for work. Our local roads and motorways are already busy enough without frustrated commuters added to congestion."