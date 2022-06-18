Property Watch: Portarlington bungalow for €359,000

A three-bedroom bungalow at Hill View, Bishopswood Road, Portarlington, Co Laois, is on the market with an asking price of €359,000.

According to selling agent Tom McDonald & Associates, the property has been lovingly maintained and is fully furnished.

The home contains three bedrooms and two reception rooms and has high ceilings, and is located on approximately 0.7 acres.

It has a sunny, south-facing cobble lock andd paved yard, and has development potential with the garage suitable for conversion, subject to planning permission being granted.

There is an separate independent drive with access to the concrete shed, with electricity, and paddock.

The home is located in a country setting, just minutes’ drive to Portarlington town centre, and convenient to Monasterevin and motorway access at Junction 14.

The property extends to approximately 1,400 sq ft of space and is comprised of an entrance hall, kitchen/dining area, utility, two living rooms, three bedrooms, a bathroom and ensuite.

For more information or appointments to view, contact Tom McDonald & Associates on 057 862 3643.