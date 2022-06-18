Long-time coroner retires after 27 years serving Kildare

Kildare coroner Prof Denis Cusack officially retired from the coroner’s bench last week after 27 years serving Kildare.

Prof Cusack, who is also Director of the Medical Bureau for Road Safety, thanked gardaí and all the families he has worked with during almost three decades.

He will be succeeded in his role by Dr Loretta Nolan.

Concluding his final inquest on Tuesday, June 7, he said: “It is with a heavy heart that I retire after 30 years as a coroner and 27 of those years as Kildare coroner.

“It has been an enormous honour and privilege to serve the people of Kildare for 27 years.”

Prof Cusack said that it is always a sad part of his job to see many families affected by tragic deaths.

He said he hoped he had delivered a service that these families deserved in a time of great sorrow in their lives.

Prof Cusack also paid tribute to the role of gardaí in inquests and the professionalism and sensitivity they showed in carrying out their duties.

He also acknowledged the assistance of Department of Justice officials, staff in local authorities and medical personnel.

He also thanked members of the press for reporting proceedings with fairness and sensitivity during his time on the bench.

Speaking on behalf of An Garda Síochána, Inspector Paul Reilly sincerely thanked Prof Cusack for his service and for his assistance in the work of gardaí.

Just days before his retirement, Prof Cusack called for sweeping reforms of the Coroner Service.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Justice Committee, he called for Chief Coroner and Deputy Chief Coroner positions to enhance leadership and consistency.