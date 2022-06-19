Plan to ease congestion on busy Newbridge, Co Kildare, street

File Pic: Cutlery Road, Newbridge
Members of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) have given the green light for a public consultation process to begin to remove five parking spaces on Cutlery Road in Newbridge to help ease traffic congestion.
The issue was discussed at a special online meeting of the MD on June 8.
Being proposed is that the five car parking spaces are removed at the corner of Cutlery Road and the Main Street so that a second lane can be added to the road design.
Cathaoirleach Cllr Rob Power proposed the motion which was seconded by Cllr Suzanne Doyle.
It’s understood that local businesses were in consultation with local politicians on the issue.
The Cutlery Road area is a considerable bottleneck in the town and can be gridlocked at busy times.
