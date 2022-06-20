Van driver who did 158kph in a 100kph zone on the N7 arrested by Kildare gardaí

Proceedings are to follow. Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí have arrested a van driver who did 158kph in a 100kph zone on the N7.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the van travelling at speed on the N7.
They were stopped and the driver was arrested for Dangerous Driving.
Proceedings are to follow.
