Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, June 20

The death has occurred of EVELYN MARIE RYAN (GRIFFIN)

Whitethorn, Athgarvan, Newbridge, Kildare / Waterford City, Waterford



Evelyn Marie Ryan (Griffin)

Whitethorn,

Athgarvan,

Newbridge,

Co. Kildare

Formerly of Convent Hill, Waterford

Tuesday 10th May 2022

Predeceased by her infant sister Catherine

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Mark, her beloved parents Mary and Richie, sister Laura, brother Aidan, nephews and nieces Conor, Alex, Sophie, Sam and Sadie, aunts, uncles, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law Owen, sister-in-law Cathy, extended family, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends. Especially her close friend Marie.

May Evelyn Rest In Peace

......................

Perseverance is my Engine

And Hope is my Fuel

Reposing on Sunday (19th June) in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford from 3 pm to 5 pm

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Evelyn’s Mass will be live-streamed at 12 noon by following the link below:

Mass Link

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis by following the link below:

Donation Link

Evelyn’s family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Connell

Kilcullen, Kildare



Paddy O'Connell Gormanstown, Kilcullen, (W91 TVY3) & formerly of Mullamoy, Suncroft, Co Kildare. Who died on 18th June 2022 at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, Co Dublin.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, deeply regretted by his loving son Padraig and his partner Evelyn, sisters Trish, Nancy and Kathleen, brother Mick, sister in law Margie, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Monday 20th with prayers at 7.30pm, removal from there on Tuesday 21st at 7pm to St Joseph's Church Gormanstown arriving for 7.30pm, funeral Mass on Wednesday 22nd at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. A message of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Fields

Kilmurry, Clane, Kildare



Fields, Michael (Mick), Kilmurry, Clane, Co. Kildare, June 17th 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Mary. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Lorna, son-in-law Alan, granddaughter Aoibhe, brother Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Mick will be reposing at his residence on Sunday from 3pm - 7pm, concluding with evening prayers at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Monday at approx. 11:30am to arrive at St. Benignus' Church, Staplestown for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Mick to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/. The Fields family would like to thank the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home and also the palliative care nurses from St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh for the excellent care and compassion they gave to Mick.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Tommy GRACE

118 Coill Dubh, Coill Dubh, Kildare, W91 R9W6



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by his wife Judy, son Patrick, stepson Bill and son-in-law Eddie. Tommy will be deeply regretted by his loving family; Mary, Rose, Thomas and Ann, grandchildren Darren, Rachel, Sinead, John, Mark, Christine, Julia, Anthony, Donal, Lily, Sarah and James, great-grandchildren Amelia, Emma, Jack, Tommy, Willow, Harley, Jack, Ava, Clodagh and Charlie, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home this Sunday with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Monday with removal at 5.30pm arriving to Christ the King Church, Cooleragh at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am, followed by burial in Derrinturn Cemetery, Carbury. You can also take part in Tommy's Funeral Mass on the Cooleragh Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Bridie Murphy (née Dunne)

Meath Bridge, Kilcock, Kildare / Meath



Peacefully at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Bridie, predeceased by her infant son Eamonn and sister Lily. Beloved wife of George. Sadly missed by her son Brendan and daughters; Mary, Olive and Georgina, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law and partners; Nicolai, Eugene and Sean, grandchildren; Niall, Anna, Alison, Oonagh and Gemma, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St. Kilcock, (W23 XC90) on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in The Little Chapel, Kilcock, Co. Meath followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, you can leave a personal message for Bridie's family in the condolences’ section below. Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all.

House Private Please.

Donations if desired to Blanchardstown Hospital Society.