APPEAL: Naas Gardaí seeking information after man assaulted on main street in Kill, Kildare on Friday night

Gardaí in Naas Garda Station are looking for information in relation to an assault which occurred in Kill village on Friday night.
A man left a local pub and was walking home when he was assaulted between 11pm and 11.20pm.
A Naas Garda spokesperson said: "The injured party sustained a number of injuries to his face during the assault.
"Gardai are seeking the public's assistance if anyone was in the Kill Village last Friday night between 11pm and 11.20pm and may have seen the attack on the male and or if any motorists may have das cam footage could please contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300.
