Plan to close areas of Kildare town for summer period for festivals and markets

Members of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) have given the green light for a public consultation process to begin on restricting weekend traffic around Market Square in Kildare town to accommodate festivals or markets.

The issue was discussed at a special online meeting of the MD on June 8 where Municipal Engineer Brenda Cuddy said that the council was required to advertise the plans and accept public submissions.

The plan is to close the short R415 road from Boland’s Corner to McHugh’s Chemist from 7pm to 11pm on Monday to Thursday and from 6.30pm on Friday to 7am on Monday or Tuesday of a bank holiday.

The motion was proposed by Cllr Suzanne Doyle and seconded by Cllr Mark Stafford.

Last year, Kildare County Council pedestrianised the car parking area of Market Square to help with social distancing during the public health emergency around Covid-19.

The move was designed to prioritise pedestrians but did not affect traffic flows along Bride Street.

The council said at the time that it wanted to encourage the use of public footpaths and public space for local businesses as part of a range of measures to help businesses operate during Covid-19 guidelines.

Cafes and restaurants were also encouraged to locate tables and chairs in outdoor spaces to allow customers to socially distance.

The council said at the time that business premises wishing to avail of public realm space could submit a Section 254 licence application requesting permission to use the additional public space outside their premises.

The fee for the licence was waived and each application was to be considered on its own merits.

Businesses that provided their own seating, benches or tables had to remove them at the end of each day.