Kildare gardaí report alleged incident of driver attempting to entice child into car

Gardaí confirmed that the alleged incident is under investigation. File Pic
Kildare garda have reported an alleged incident of a driver who attempted to entice a child into their car.
Gardaí said that the alleged incident happened in a housing estate in Newbridge, and that a garda investigation is currently underway.
