Search

20 Jun 2022

Kildare court: Garda says Newbridge resident ‘looked gift horse in the mouth’

CHANGE OF MIND

Kildare court: Garda says Newbridge resident ‘looked gift horse in the mouth’

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, June 16. File Photograph

Reporter:

Court reporter

20 Jun 2022 7:20 PM

A garda said on Thursday, June 16, that a defendant 'looked a gift horse in the mouth'.

The comments were made in the case of Rafal Cierniezewksi, with an address listed as the Peter McVerry Trust Hostel at Eyre Street in Newbridge.

The 36-year-old, who was in custody and appeared via video link, received a four-year driving ban for refusing to provide a breath test to gardaí on July 5, 2018.

He also received two seven month sentences for two theft offences on August 30, 2018 and June 30, 2020 respectively.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the two sentences would be served concurrently.

The defendant admitted to having an alcohol addiction, saying: 'alcohol destroyed my life'.

Kildare gardaí report alleged incident of driver attempting to entice child into car

Graham Dwyer — Elaine O'Hara's murderer appeals conviction

Upon handing down the sentence, the judge said that the defendant deserved a harsher sentence, but he took into account his addiction.

However, after being informed of the sentence, Mr Cierniezewksi said he felt that the sentence was 'was a bit much' and claimed that he had been on good behaviour in custody.

In response, Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said: "I think he is looking a gift horse in the mouth."

Judge Zaidan said that he agreed with him, adding: "My sympathy has gone out the window."

He then changed the sentence to a 22 month sentence: 11 months for each theft offence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media