Kildare court: Garda says Newbridge resident ‘looked gift horse in the mouth’

A garda said on Thursday, June 16, that a defendant 'looked a gift horse in the mouth'.

The comments were made in the case of Rafal Cierniezewksi, with an address listed as the Peter McVerry Trust Hostel at Eyre Street in Newbridge.

The 36-year-old, who was in custody and appeared via video link, received a four-year driving ban for refusing to provide a breath test to gardaí on July 5, 2018.

He also received two seven month sentences for two theft offences on August 30, 2018 and June 30, 2020 respectively.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the two sentences would be served concurrently.

The defendant admitted to having an alcohol addiction, saying: 'alcohol destroyed my life'.

Upon handing down the sentence, the judge said that the defendant deserved a harsher sentence, but he took into account his addiction.

However, after being informed of the sentence, Mr Cierniezewksi said he felt that the sentence was 'was a bit much' and claimed that he had been on good behaviour in custody.

In response, Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said: "I think he is looking a gift horse in the mouth."

Judge Zaidan said that he agreed with him, adding: "My sympathy has gone out the window."

He then changed the sentence to a 22 month sentence: 11 months for each theft offence.