Search is on in Kildare for Ireland's best brown bread and winning baker scoops €15k

Discount retailer Aldi is sponsoring the National Brown Bread Baking Competition, in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) for the 8th year.

All finalists will be contacted by Friday August 12 and will be invited to attend the finals from September 20th – 22nd at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

This year is a special year for the National Ploughing Association as they will host the 67th World Ploughing Contest, with 24 of the most skilled international teams from around the world competing in what promises to be a true ‘Ploughing’ masterclass.

The competition will open to all members of the public with entrants invited to drop off their freshly baked bread at one of the following ALDI stores on the prescribed date:

Monday, July 18, 09:00-11:00am: ALDI National Buying Office Naas, Birch House, Millennium Park, Osberstown, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 YX71.



ALDI Ireland Group Buying Director, John Curtin said; "At ALDI, we are a proud supporter of Irish suppliers and producers, so we are delighted to sponsor The National Brown Bread Baking Competition once again this year. Last year’s winning product ‘Aisling’s Brown Bread’ has been a great success, and we want to ensure that Ireland’s best bakers have the opportunity to take part in this fantastic competition again this year. We look forward to sampling some of Ireland’s best brown bread in the coming weeks and announcing the winner on September 22nd at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois”

NPA Managing Director, Anna May McHugh, said; “The NPA is delighted that the hugely popular National Brown Bread Baking competition will take place again. Every year the interest grows and the standard escalates with hundreds of entries from all around the country. The National Ploughing Championships returns for the first time since 2019, from September 20th to 22n, with 300,000 visitors expected and over 1,700 exhibitors – it is not to be missed! The National Brown Bread Baking competition will take place on each of the 3 days with the highly anticipated winner being announced on the final day.”

If you think you have the recipe for success, log onto www.ALDI.ie/brown-bread- competition or www.ica.ie for information on how to enter, full terms and conditions and competition rules.

The winning brown bread will be stocked in all ALDI stores in Ireland for twelve months and the winner will receive a first prize of €15,000.