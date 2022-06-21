Search

21 Jun 2022

Kildare resident allegedly threatened woman and child, Naas District Court told

PHONE CALL

Kildare resident allegedly threatened woman and child, Naas District Court told

A book of evidence was served on the accused. File Photo

Reporter:

Court reporter

21 Jun 2022 12:05 PM

Naas District Court was told on Thursday, June 16, that a man threatened a woman and her child.

Jordan Geryani, with an address given as 15 Courtown Park in Kilcock, is accused of issuing the threats.

A book of evidence was served on the 21-year-old on the day.

DETAILS

Gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the defendant allegedly threatened to kill a woman over the phone on dates unknown between June 7 and June 9, 2021.

Mr Geryani is also accused of threatening to damage and set fire to her home.

Gardaí further claimed the defendant added that he would set fire to the home regardless of whether or not the child was inside it at the time.

TRIAL

Judge Zaidan sent Mr Geryani forward for a trial by jury at the Naas Circuit Criminal Court, which commences on June 21.

He also agreed to grant bail for the defendant until this date.

