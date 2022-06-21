Kildare court: Celbridge man allegedly assaulted Newbridge resident over drug debt

An alleged drug debt in Newbridge resulted in a man being assaulted, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, June 16.

Andrew Vincent Moorehouse, with an address listed as The Court, Hazelhatch Park in Celbridge, is accused of carrying out the alleged offences at a property in Newbridge.

Gardaí brought in the 27-year-old on the court date to execute a bench warrant against him.

The defendant, along with a co-accused whose identity was not disclosed to the court, sought money for a drug debt that was owed to them by a resident in the home, gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Gardaí added that Mr Moorehouse allegedly ‘engaged in threatening behaviour’ and also assaulted a man at the property.

BAIL GRANTED

Bail was granted for the defendant under a number of strict conditions.

Mr Moorehouse must pay his own bond of €2,000, and must reside at his listed address.

He must also sign on three days a week at his local garda station and be contactable by phone at all times.

In addition, he must have no contact with State witnesses, stay out of Newbridge, and abide by a curfew between 11pm and 6am.

DIRECTIONS

The case was adjourned by Judge Zaidan until July 28, to allow for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.