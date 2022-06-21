Search

21 Jun 2022

An Post says it has made access to everyday banking service easier for Kildare branches

Services include An Post Money Current Account, Credit Card, Loans and Foreign Exchange transactions. File Pic

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jun 2022 2:10 PM

An Post has said that access to everyday personal and business banking 'just went to a whole new level' in Kildare.

The organisation has made its nationwide network of post offices available to deliver financial services to local communities. 

An Post said that it 'has been leading the way in delivering local everyday banking across the country with its own suite of online and across the counter financial services.'

These services include An Post Money Current Account, Credit Card, Loans and Foreign Exchange transactions.

Now, AIB and Bank of Ireland customers can lodge and withdraw money at any of their local branches in Kildare.

Commenting on the announcement, An Post’s local Regional Operations Manager, Hugh O’Connor, said: "At An Post we are committed to building and supporting sustainable communities.

"We are providing everyone easy access to everyday banking services no matter where they live through the post offices.

"We believe in an Ireland where managing your money is simple and convenient," he added.

Further information is available from your local post office or online at anpost.com/everydaybanking.

