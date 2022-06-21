Summer Solstice 2022 in pictures: Photos capture sunrise on longest day of year

Today (Tuesday, June 21, 2022) is the longest day of the year which is known as the Summer Solstice.
The Summer Solstice is the day with the longest period of daylight which marks the official start of summer 2022.
Many people wake up early to take in the magnificent sunrise on the longest day of the year.
Here are some of the stunning pictures/videos captured worldwide that were posted on social media:
Happy summer solstice from the Moray Firth, North Sea!— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) June 21, 2022
Sunrise: 04:16
Sunset: 22:19 pic.twitter.com/UhtLk4u4dA
Stonehenge Summer Solstice Sunrise pic.twitter.com/WDzKCfqpB9— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 21, 2022
What does 4 hours sleep matter, when you can be here at sunrise, soaking up the amazing feeling of nature and the sunrise, on the Summer Solstice #SummerSolstice2022 #SummerSolstice— Veronica in the Fens ♀️ (@VeronicaJoPo) June 21, 2022
Ely and the river Great Ouse pic.twitter.com/XBubo2ekwN
If you can’t get up here this is Sunrise on the #SummerSolstice2022 from the druids circle Penmaenmawr. #Spiritual pic.twitter.com/ZqQ7DBeDa8— Gareth Wyn Jones (@1GarethWynJones) June 21, 2022
Stonehenge Summer Solstice Sunrise pic.twitter.com/bAkoXWWClX— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 21, 2022
Summer solstice sunrise at the island’s end #BereIsland #SummerSolstice2022 pic.twitter.com/FWIgpWTYaQ— Helen Riddell (@helenriddell) June 21, 2022
