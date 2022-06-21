Search

21 Jun 2022

Woman would drop charges if ex-partner agreed to go on holiday with her, barrister tells Kildare court

ALLEGATIONS

Woman would drop protection order application if ex-partner agreed to go on holiday with her, barrister tells Kildare court

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, June 16. File Photograph

Reporter:

Court reporter

21 Jun 2022 5:30 PM

A barrister told Naas District Court that a woman would drop charges against her ex-partner if he agreed to go on a holiday with her.

The comments were heard on Thursday, June 16, during a case involving alleged domestic violence.

Barrister Aisling Murphy told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the woman had accused of her client, the woman's ex-partner, of breaching a protection order by messaging her over social media.

She said that the woman allegedly told her client that she would drop the charges against him if he agreed to go on a holiday with her.

This prompted a brief outburst from the woman, who denied the allegations.

Ms Murphy also told Judge Zaidan that her client is able to prove that she had been in 'constant, full contact' with him over social media, and said that he was willing to hand over his phone to gardaí to show them the alleged messages.

"There have also been requests for money made by this woman too," she said: "The allegations (by the woman) are a waste of court time, gardaí time and even this lady's time.

"It is an abuse of the court process," Ms Murphy added.

The ex-partner then told the judge that the only reason he had contacted her was to discuss their children.

PHONE CALL

Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for the ex-partner and adjourned the case to a date in September.

He added that any discussions involving their children until this date must be done between the woman and the ex-partner's respective legal representatives.

The gardaí took the man's phone after the case was heard.

