Search

23 Jun 2022

Did you know? Fast facts about the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival

AIdan O'Brien lines up six, led by Santiago, in Saturday's Derby

Sovereign and Padraig Beggy win the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

22 Jun 2022 9:23 PM

  • 2022 will mark the 157th running of the Irish Derby. This is the 15th year of sponsorship of Ireland’s flagship race by Dubai Duty Free.
  • We recently lost one of the greatest jockeys of all time as Lester Piggott dies last month and he won the Irish Derby 5 times, the last being on the famous Shergar in 1981.
  • Steve Cauthen who rode Old Vic to win the Irish Derby in 1989 were both inducted into the Kildare Derby Festival Hall of Fame earlier this year.
  • The first running of the race in 1866 saw the English raider Selim (5/4) beat the even-money favourite Tom King by three lengths with Fire Eater back in third. There were only three runners.
  • The smallest ever field was in 1868 when Madeira defeated his sole rival, Bee Quick, by six lengths. Madeira only ran twice after his Irish Derby win where he was beaten on successive days at Bellewstown!
  • The Irish Derby has never been won by a horse representing a female trainer.
  • The Jessica Harrington trained Gold Maze was the latest one to attempt to break the hoodoo in 2020.
  • In 2018 Latrobe was the winner and the first time two brothers teamed up to
    train and ride the winner in Joseph and Donnacha O’Brien
  • British runners have traditionally enjoyed much success in the race (22 wins in the last 50 years), but have been relegated to a supporting role in recent times.
  • The victory of Jack Hobbs in the 2015 renewal was the first British-trained success in the race since Balanchine in 1994 but the British bounced back with last year’s running which produced a winner for Charlie Appleby in Hurricane Lane.
  • French-trained horses have won the Irish Derby eight times in all including four victories in the last 25 years, namely; Hurricane Run in 2005, his sire Montjeu in 1999, Dream Well in 1998 and Winged Love in 1995. Malacate (1976), Irish Ball (1971), Prince Regent (1969) and Tambourine (1962) were the others.
  • Only twice has the result of the Irish Derby come down to a dead heat and on both occasions the horses involved have been English-trained raiders.
  • Haine and Zodiac shared the honours in 1924, while 10 years later Patriot King and Primero were inseparable passing the post.
  • The 2016 victory of Harzand saw the Aga Khan overtake his grandfather His Highness the Aga Khan III as the most successful individual owner in the history of the race with what was his sixth success.
  • The latter had his colours carried to victory five times between 1925 and 1949, while Shergar gave the present Aga Khan his first success in 1981 and was followed by Shahrastani (1986), Kahyasi (1988), Sinndar (2000), Alamshar (2003) and the aforementioned Harzand (2016).
  • Mind, that title could well be disputed as various combinations of the Coolmore partners, namely John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, have owned 15 winners of the race in the last 22 years.
  • The win of Camelot in 2012 was the first time in history that a father/son trainer/jockey combination was successful in the Irish Derby and they repeated the feat with Australia in 2014 in Aidan and Joseph O’Brien.
    Sindon was the last maiden to win in 1958.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media