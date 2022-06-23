Green light for new mini supermarket in Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a new mini supermarket in Kildare.
Planners have approved the change of use of part of a existing car sales showroom.
The design changes include an entrance extension and modifications to the front, side and rear of the existing building.
The new building will have an ancillary off-licence, coffee area, delicatessen, toilets and stores.
There will also be modifications to the existing car sales forecourt to allow for new car parking.
Landscaping and boundaries are included in the designs.
The new mini supermarket will have a floor area of nearly 500 square metres and the estimated construction value is over €600,000, according to Construction Information Services database.
