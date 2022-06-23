Search

23 Jun 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Site and buildings on Celbridge’s Main Street on sale for €1 million.

Town centre: Plot and buildings at English Row on market

The site and buildings for sale in Celbridge

23 Jun 2022 7:43 PM

A 0.56 acre plot of land on Celbridge’s Lower Main Street with development potential is on the market with a guide price of €1 million.

Coonan Property Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas are the selling agents for this superb potential development site in the centre of the thriving town of Celbridge.

The site is a mainly square shaped and is located at English Row at the town’s Lower Main street Celbridge.

The property consists of two-storey terraced buildings fronting onto the Lower Main Street with retail units on the ground floor and living accommodation overhead and to the rear. It has approximately 20m frontage to the Main Street, and to the rear are some outhouses. The balance of the site is un-developed.

The ground is level and the mainly square-shaped site and has vehicular access from the main street via an archway.

The site is zoned Objective A — Town Centre in the Celbridge Local Area Plan 2017-2023. This objective is ‘to protect, improve and provide for the future development of town centres’.

The site is ideally located and suitable for a mixed use development with a provisional scheme discussed for 22 apartments in separate blocks.

The property is close to Castletown House and a host of amenities. It is a five-minute drive to M4 Motorway and Hazelhatch railway station with a regular commuter rail service to Dublin city. It is well serviced, within a walking distance to all amenities including primary and secondary schools.

For further details, contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01 6286128. The guide price is €1 million. Expressions of interest to be made in writing to Coonan Property before Thursday, July 7, at 12 pm.

