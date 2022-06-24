Search

24 Jun 2022

Final preparations underway for the 157th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby in Kildare

Final preparations underway for the 157th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby in Kildare

Lauren Grogan with her horse Sceolan in trainer Willie McCreery’s yard on the Curragh. PHOTO: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

24 Jun 2022 11:08 AM

The 157th running of one of the most prestigious horse races in the World, The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, has become one of the most globally involved sporting events in Ireland with involvement from at least 15 countries spread across five of the seven continents.

Large crowds are expected at the famous Kildare racing venue with racing fans travelling from far and wide not to mention the owners of horses and sponsors of races from countries such as Iran, USA, Greece, Canada, UK, Australia, India, France, Germany, South Africa, Greece, and UAE. The big race itself takes place tomorrow and is one of 24 races taking place over the three-day festival which will see a total of €2.4m in prizemoney on offer. This is the first time full crowds will be at the event since 2019 due to the pandemic.

 Irish Derby day is traditionally renowned across the nation for its glamour and style, celebrities, racing enthusiasts with free kids entertainment and fashion and millinery will be the barometer of style on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day with many attendees putting their best foot forward in the hope of winning the covetable Dubai Duty Free “Most Stylish” prize in association with The K Club composing of a return trip to for two with five nights in a five star hotel and with €1,000 in spending money as well as prizes for both male and female winners of luxury stays at the K-Club.

 Brian Kavanagh, CEO of The Curragh, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming crowds back for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival, one of the most prestigious races in the international racing calendar.

"We are all set for a fabulous weekend of racing and welcoming our national and international racing fans and race contenders.

"With live TV action being aired worldwide, it is a great opportunity to showcase our sport at the very top level.”

