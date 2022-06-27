Search

27 Jun 2022

Irish Water to continue major upgrade to sewer network on the Dublin Road in Kildare

The next phase of the project, which is due to begin on the week commencing Monday, July 4, will involve the upgrade of the wastewater network on the Dublin Road, Celbridge. Pic: Irish Water

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jun 2022 10:50 AM

Irish Water has said that it will continue major upgrades to the sewer network on the Dublin Road in Kildare.

The organisation said it is working in partnership with Kildare and South Dublin County Council, to deliver the Celbridge Local Sewer Network Reinforcement Project, on the Dublin Road, Celbridge (R403).

Irish Water said: "The delivery of this important wastewater project will support future growth and development, improve the existing sewer network for residents and safeguard the environment by reducing the risk of sewer overflows into the River Liffey."

The next phase of the project, which is due to begin on the week commencing Monday, July 4, will involve the upgrade of the wastewater network on the Dublin Road, Celbridge.

"These works will involve construction of almost 5kms of new gravity and rising main sewers," Irish Water explained: "Irish Water expects this section of works to last at the following location for approximately eight weeks and will require a road closure starting at the junction of the R403 / R405 and progressing along the R403.

"A minor diversion route will be in place but local residential access & access to businesses will be maintained for the duration of these essential works."

It is understood that the remaining element of works progressing along the R403 following the completion of this small section will not require a road closure and will progress under a stop/go traffic management system.

Commenting on the project, Padraig Hanly, Regional Delivery Lead at Irish Water said: "Working with our colleagues in Kildare and South Dublin County Councils, we are delighted to be able to announce the progression of this vital project for Celbridge. 

"We understand that the works may cause some inconvenience to commuters and our crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible.

"On behalf of Irish Water, I would like and thank the people of Celbridge in advance for their support and co-operation," Mr Hanly added.

According to Irish Water, in order to minimise the impact on the local community, works will be delivered on a phased basis with areas of work limited to short sections.

Where works are underway on the public road, traffic management will be in place with a diversion route system; however, emergency traffic & access for residents will be maintained at all times. 

"Details of the road closures have been communicated locally.

"This phase of the project is being delivered by Coffey Construction Limited on behalf of Irish Water," Irish Water said.

Kildare County Council, South Dublin County Council and Irish Water have said that they regret any inconvenience that this project may cause.

The helpline for Irish Water is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the group on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/.

