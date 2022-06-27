Search

27 Jun 2022

Farm walk with Farming for Nature Ambassador to take place in Kildare

Farm walk with Farming for Nature Ambassador to take place in Kildare

The event will be a not-for-profit initiative and all monies received will be circulated back into the farming community. Pic Supplied

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

27 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A farm walk with the Farming for Nature Ambassador will take place in County Kildare this weekend.

Kim McCall and his wife, Mireille McCall, manage a 214-acre mixed livestock stock farm in Calverstown, Kildare.

They keep a herd of 75 pedigree suckler cows and their followers, a flock of around 80 sheep, as well as a few pigs in the summertime.

The farm boasts a wide range of habitats – wetlands, woodlands, wet and dry grasslands, old buildings and walls – which, for the McCalls, makes a walk around the farm 'a very pleasurable experience.'

The McCalls work in this regard has been recognised by several National awards and several appearances on TV, and the couple also work closely with the National Biodiversity Data Centre, providing valuable data.

Kildare house prices rose by 3.2 per cent in three months, survey shows

Commenting on the event, Kim McCall said: "These farm walks are an opportunity for Farming for Nature farmers to showcase their contribution to nature and good farming practices on their land.

"They are a great opportunity to meet like-minded farmers and to gain an insight into the creative and inspiring ways that farmers are working to incorporate, protect and enhance nature on their land.

"There is a great diversity of ambassador farmers set to host farm walks this year covering a range of farming systems from tillage to dairy, forestry to market gardening, mixed stock to high nature value farming, from conservation agriculture to productive smallholdings, and much more," he added.

PICS: The very best snaps from the final, family-themed day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

Mr McCall also said that this will be a not-for-profit initiative and all monies received will be circulated back into the farming community.

The walks cost €10 to attend.

Tickets can be purchased here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media