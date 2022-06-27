Search

27 Jun 2022

Naas District Court told that Mercedes-Benz was smashed up by teenager in Newbridge, Kildare

ALLEGATION

Judge Desmond Zaidan presided over the case. Naas Courthouse. File photograph

Reporter:

Court reporter

27 Jun 2022 4:40 PM

Naas District Court was told on Thursday, June 23, that a Mercedes-Benz car was heavily damaged by a juvenile.

The court heard that the teenage boy and his brother, the latter of whom was not present in court on the day, had allegedly smashed up the car using an iron bar and a weed-cutting tool, while the car was at a filling station in Newbridge on May 24, 2021.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that gardaí are investigating the motive behind the alleged criminal damage offence, and are instigating proceedings through the High Court.

Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for the defendant until the case returns to the court on November 17 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

