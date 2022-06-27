Kildare Death Notices for June 25 — 27, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Robinson (née Phillips)

Townspark, Athy, Kildare

Mary Robinson, Townspark, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully at home on the June 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Dan and much-loved mother of Cynthia, Joseph, Patricia, Antoinette, Jane, Nicola, Olivia, Sharon, Anthony, George and John.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers John, Dominic, Frances and Tom, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Mary will repose at her home, on Sunday, June 26, Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28, from 5pm each day concluding with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning June 29 to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking here.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigids Hospice.

The death has occurred of Eugene Francis (Frank) Kelleher

Foxrock, Dublin / Naas, Kildare

Kelleher Eugene Francis (Frank) (Foxrock, Dublin 18 and formerly of Naas, Co. Kildare) June 23, 2022. Suddenly.

Dearly beloved husband of Angela and loving and much loved Dad to Ailbhe and son to the late Denis. Frank will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughter, his devoted mother Ursula, brothers Peter, Denis, David and Derek, brothers-in-law Tom and Brendan, sisters-in-law Maeve, Yvonne, Mary and Mel, his cherished nieces Emma and Isobel, relatives, neighbours and his wonderful and loyal friends.

May Frank rest in peace.

Frank will be reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown (A94 XK28) on Monday, June 27, from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 28, at 11am in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion followed by cremation in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s X, D6w. (D6W HY98) at 1pm.

For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/.

Messages to the family can be left on the Condolences section below. Family flowers only please.

Donations, in lieu of flowers to the Peter McVerry Trust using this link: https://pmvtrust.ie/.

House private.

The death has occurred of David KEANE

Kilcock, Kildare / Cabinteely, Dublin

KEANE, Kilcock, Co Kildare and late of Cabinteely, Co Dublin. On June 24, 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Co Kildare.

David, loving husband of Cheryl (née Hamilton), beloved son of Mary and Liam (recently departed), son-in-law of Ann Hamilton, brother of Tony, brother-in-law of Wendy, Anthony and Deirdre, Gillian and Jan, and much loved uncle of Emma and Michael.

Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

May David Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his brother’s home in Newcastle, Co Dublin on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm for family and close friends.

Reception into the Church of the Holy Family, Kill O’ The Grange, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass followed by cremation at 1pm in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-1.

The Cremation Service will be live streamed on www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Friend’s of St Brigid’s Hospice (https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/) or St John Ambulance (www.stjohn.ie/donate/).



The death has occurred of Michael Nolan

Montenotte, Cork / Newbridge, Kildare

NOLAN (Montenotte, Cork & Newbridge, Co. Kildare) On June 26th, 2022, peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff at the Mercy University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, LT.COL MICHAEL Late of Collins Barracks and Southern Command, dearly beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Aideen, Claire, Brian, Peter and the late baby Michael and dear brother of Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Javier and Stephen, his cherished grandchildren Claudia, Lucy, Martha, Jack and Emily, brother-in-law Eamon and sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Mayfield Funeral Home, Old Youghal Road, of Jerh.O’Connor Ltd: On Tuesday (June 28) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Wednesday (June 29) in St. Patrick’s Church, Lower Glanmire Road.

Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork.Please leave your personal message for Michael’s family on the condolence section below or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Ellen Leavy (née Hayes)

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare

Leavy (nee Hayes), Ellen, Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, June 24, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late James and mother of the late Jim, John and Josephine, deeply regretted by her loving sons Tony, Harry and Bernard, daughters-in-law Denise and Patsy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 9.15am to to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

The Funeral Cortége will be going to the church via Ellen's residence in Old Greenfield, Maynooth for those that would like to line the route as a mark of respect.

Ellen's funeral mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 10am, by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/.

The death has occurred of Michael Patrick Dolan

Bothar Buí, Inverin, Galway / Dublin / Kildare

Michael Patrick Dolan, Bothar Buí, Inverin, Co. Galway passed away suddenly on June 24, 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Kathleen (Kate) & Hugh Dolan. Sadly missed by his brother John, his uncle Padraic, relatives, his many friends and work colleagues at Trinity College and Toastmasters Club.

Reposing at Naughton's Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin (H91 AF40) on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in Knock Church, Inverin with burial afterwards to Knock Cemetery.

The funeral Mass for Michael Patrick will be streamed online at https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/seipeal-n-ainnin-2

May his gentle soul rest in peace.