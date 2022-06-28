PHOTO GALLERY: Bruce Springsteen band racing in the streets of Kildare town

Bruce Springsteen tribute band Glory Days played Kildare town on Sunday June 26 for the conclusion of the Kildare Derby festival. There wasn't much dancing in the dark because it's bright until half 10 these days but nonetheless it was great to see some Springsteen in my hometown.
Bruce Springsteen tribute band Glory Days
Photos by Martin Connelly
Local apprentice jockey, Jamie Powell, after winning the €100,000 Rockingham Handicap when partnering the Charlotte Musgrave-owned and Johnny Feane- trained Ano Syra, Photo: Pat McCann/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.