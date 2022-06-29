Search

29 Jun 2022

BREAKING: Kildare gardaí seek information following serious assault in Naas

Incident

BREAKING: Kildare gardaí seek information following serious assault in Naas

The Naas lakes

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

29 Jun 2022 5:57 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí in Naas are currently investigating an incident of assault causing harm which occurred in the town on Saturday last between 6pm and 7pm.

The injured party had gone for a walk around the lake at the Ballymore Eustace Road, Naas, with his two dogs when another male started following him and shouting at him.

The injured party walked away from the male in attempt to avoid him. The injured party had returned to his car when the male assaulted him.

Read more Kildare news

He received injuries to his head and nose.

The injured party made his way to nearby Patrician Avenue and he stated that there was members of the public at the lake.

Naas gardaí would especially like to talk to two males who were playing chess at the lake at the time of the assault and may have witnessed the assault.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media