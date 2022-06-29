BREAKING: Kildare gardaí seek information following serious assault in Naas

Gardaí in Naas are currently investigating an incident of assault causing harm which occurred in the town on Saturday last between 6pm and 7pm.

The injured party had gone for a walk around the lake at the Ballymore Eustace Road, Naas, with his two dogs when another male started following him and shouting at him.

The injured party walked away from the male in attempt to avoid him. The injured party had returned to his car when the male assaulted him.

Read more Kildare news

He received injuries to his head and nose.

The injured party made his way to nearby Patrician Avenue and he stated that there was members of the public at the lake.

Naas gardaí would especially like to talk to two males who were playing chess at the lake at the time of the assault and may have witnessed the assault.