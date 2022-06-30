Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, June 30

The death has occurred of Adrienne De Lacy

Moyvalley, Kildare, W91 X9KV



Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her partner Pete and his family, sisters Marie, Frances, Barbara & Joan, brother Padraig, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

May Adrienne Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode W91X9KV) this Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. Adrienne's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Mary's Church Broadford followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of Margaret Ludden (née Bailey)

Old Railpark Lane, Maynooth, Kildare



Ludden, (née Bailey), Margaret, Old Railpark Lane, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Shepton Mallet, Somerset, England, June 28th 2022, peacefully at T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth. Beloved wife of the late John and sister of the late Norman. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Teresa, Clare and Fiona, sons-in-law Francisco and Danny, grandsons Lorcan and Sean, brother Derek, sisters Joan and Jeanette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 11:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Parson St., Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Service, followed by cremation at a later date. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Joseph McCabe

Hanover Sq., Carlow Town, Carlow / Drumcondra, Dublin / Monasterevin, Kildare



Joseph McCabe of Hanover Sq, Carlow and formerly of Monasterevin, Co Kildare and Drumcondra, Dublin, passed away, peacefully, on June 28th, 2022, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Beloved husband of Marion and much loved stepfather of Catherine and Martina.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, stepdaughters, his 6 grandchildren, brothers Sean, Tom, Pat and Michael, sisters Ellen and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many good friends and neighbours.

May Joseph’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St,, Carlow on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The death has occurred of Ruairí McDonnell

Alexandra Walk, Clane, Kildare / Mayo



McDonnell, Ruairí, Alexandra Walk, Clane, Co. Kildare, June 29th 2022, age 9, beloved son of Ruth and Martin. Ruairí passed peacefully at the family home after a long illness, bravely borne in the loving arms of his Mam and Dad. Very sadly missed by his parents, his sister Ciara, his brothers (and best pals) Tomás and Fionn, grandparents Kathleen, Eileen and Eugene, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Ruairí will be reposing at home. House private to relatives and close friends. Ruairí's funeral mass will take place on Friday at 11am in the Church of St. Patrick & St. Brigid, Clane followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired Laura Lynn which can be made by clicking on the following link : https://www.lauralynn.ie/donate

Condolences can be left on this page using the condolences section below. The family wishes to thank you for your support at this sad time.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) McGUIRE

Kilmeague, Kildare / Mount Merrion, Dublin



Patricia (Trish) McGuire (late of Crosscare) on June 28th, 2022. Peacefully in Tallaght University Hospital after a short illness, bravely borne. Pre-deceased by her parents Harry and Nancy and her niece Sharon. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sisters Áine, Claire, Frances, Móirlin and Oonagh, brothers Edmond and Martin, brothers-in-law Gerry, John and Michael, sister-in-law Elaine, nephews Graham, Jonny, Karl, James, Sam and Harry, nieces Sarah and Grace, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest safely in the loving arms of Jesus.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Thursday (June 30th) from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Service at 11.30am on Friday in Open Arms Church, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery arriving for 1.40pm.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to Trish’s close friends for the love and support they showed her. They also acknowledge and thank the dedicated staff at Tallaght University Hospital for the excellent care given to Trish.