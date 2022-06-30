Three people on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
There are three patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
The figure the second lowest overcrowding figure among hospitals in the eastern region - with the exception of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where there are no patients on trolleys.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are tow patients on trolleys and the number for Tullamore Hospital is eight.
