PICTURES: The Big C Choir concert at Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare

The Big C Choir held a gala 10th anniversary concert on June 12 at Killashee Hotel. The evening was emceed by broadcaster Mary Kennedy. To date the choir has raised some €80,000 for good causes. The choir, made up of cancer survivors and friends, is a five-part choral harmony choir with almost 50 members. Money raised at the recent concert will go to Barretstown, research into women’s cancers and research into bowel/prostate cancers in men.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
Fran Keogh, Veronica Ruffley, Daniel Dunne and Brigid Dunne
