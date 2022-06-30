Search

30 Jun 2022

BREAKING: Kildare shopping centre refusal decision is to be appealed

Naas

BREAKING: Kildare shopping centre refusal decision is to be appealed

A view of the derelict shopping centre site

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

30 Jun 2022 4:10 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

The new owners of the unopened Naas Shopping Centre have appealed a decision to refuse permission to demolish existing structures there.

Kildare County Council rejected an application by Central Tower Limited, a company associated with the Roche Group, which owns the site, to  demolish the remaining structure  which formed part of the Bank of Ireland building at South Main Street, as well as a building adjoining the bank.

These would have been replaced with lighting stands and steel gates - and would have created a new entrance to the NSC from the main street.

Read more Kildare news

The application also sought the go ahead for a new internal layout for the Forge Inn pub over four floors as well as a glazed three storey extension, along with a landscape plaza and a seating terrace for the Forge Inn.

It was turned down just over a month ago.

Kildare County Council pointed out that the buildings that would be affected by the proposal are of historical and archaeological importance to Naas.

The outcome has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which effectively acts as a court of appeal for decisions made by local authorities.

A decision is due to be made on this by October 24.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media