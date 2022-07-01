Kildare people urged to get Covid-19 vaccine or booster given recent spike in virus infections

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
The HSE is urging Kildare people who are eligible to make an appointment in Naas to get their Covid-19 vaccine or booster injection.
Experts said that this is particularly important given the recent increase in the numbers of confirmed cases of Covid-19.
The public can self-schedule their appointment by clicking on hse.ie
Punchestown Vaccination Centre
The Punchestown Vaccination Centre hours from Saturday July 2:
Appointments and walk-in clinics are available over the next few days as follows.
Saturday July 2
12+ years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 10am-12.15pm - Self schedule and Walk in
Amended times
30 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 1.30pm – 5pm Self schedule and Walk In
Thursday July 7
12+ years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 11:00am-7pm - Self schedule and Walk in
Sunday July 10
5-11 year olds (dose 1 and 2) 10am-12.15pm –
Self Schedule and Walk in 12+ years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 1.30pm – 5pm Self schedule and Walk In
The Citywest Vaccination Centre will be open as follows
Sunday 3rd July
30 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 8.15am -5.30pm – Self Schedule and Walk ins for those aged over 30 for Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 and for those aged over 65 for Booster 2
Tuesday 5th July
30 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 8.15am -11.30am – Self Schedule and Walk ins for those aged over 30 for Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 and for those aged over 65 for Booster 2
12 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 12.30pm – 5.30pm Self schedule and walk ins for those aged over 12 for Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 and for those aged over 65 for Booster 2
Saturday 9th July 2022
5-11 years old (dose 1 and 2) 8.15am – 10.30am – Self-schedule appointments
12 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 11.30pm – 5.30pm – Self Schedule and Walk ins for those aged over 12 for Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 and for those aged over 65 for Booster 2
The HSE said that people can also continue to book appointments at vaccination centres on hse.ie at this link: https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid- 19-vaccine-booster-dose/
A spokesperson added: "We encourage anyone who has yet to get their COVID-19 vaccine to book an appointment online at HSE.ie or ring HSELive to book an appointment in a HSE vaccination centre. Participating GPs and Pharmacists will also continue to provide vaccination.
"Details on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine can be found here and information on the vaccine is available at www.hse.ie."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.