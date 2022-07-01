Search

01 Jul 2022

Kildare people urged to get Covid-19 vaccine or booster given recent spike in virus infections

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

01 Jul 2022 11:38 AM

The HSE is urging Kildare people who are eligible to make an appointment in Naas to get their Covid-19 vaccine or booster injection.

Experts said that this is particularly important given the recent increase in the numbers of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The public can self-schedule their appointment by clicking on hse.ie

 

Punchestown Vaccination Centre

The Punchestown Vaccination Centre hours from Saturday July 2:

 

Appointments and walk-in clinics are available over the next few days as follows.

  

Saturday July 2

12+ years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 10am-12.15pm - Self schedule and Walk in

Amended times

30 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster)  1.30pm – 5pm Self schedule and Walk In

 

Thursday July 7

12+ years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 11:00am-7pm - Self schedule and Walk in

 

Sunday July 10

5-11 year olds (dose 1 and 2) 10am-12.15pm –

Self Schedule and Walk in 12+ years and older (dose 1,2 and booster)  1.30pm – 5pm Self schedule and Walk In

 

 The Citywest Vaccination Centre will be open as follows

 

Sunday 3rd July  

30 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 8.15am -5.30pm – Self Schedule and Walk ins for those aged over 30 for Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 and for those aged over 65 for Booster 2

 

Tuesday 5th July

30 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 8.15am -11.30am – Self Schedule and Walk ins for those aged over 30 for Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 and for those aged over 65 for Booster 2

 

12 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 12.30pm – 5.30pm Self schedule and walk ins for those aged over 12 for Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 and for those aged over 65 for Booster 2

 

Saturday 9th July 2022

5-11 years old (dose 1 and 2) 8.15am – 10.30am – Self-schedule appointments

 

12 years and older (dose 1,2 and booster) 11.30pm – 5.30pm – Self Schedule and Walk ins for those aged over 12 for Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 and for those aged over 65 for Booster 2

 

The HSE said that people can also continue to book appointments at vaccination centres on hse.ie at this link: https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid- 19-vaccine-booster-dose/

 

A spokesperson added: "We encourage anyone who has yet to get their COVID-19 vaccine to book an appointment online at HSE.ie or ring HSELive to book an appointment in a HSE vaccination centre. Participating GPs and Pharmacists will also continue to provide vaccination.

 "Details on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine can be found here and information on the vaccine is available at www.hse.ie."

 

