KILDARE EVENTS: New cafe and bicycle servicing station opens in Ardclough

It was a great day for Ardclough last Monday, June 27 when the official opening of the Arth Cafe took place.

The event was well supported with local musicians, David Houston, Ruby, Susanna, Isabella and Hugh David Kelly, Hugh Mangan, Caoimhe Dunne, Gearóid Keane and Samantha Varwijk providing the entertainment.

Check out some of the entertainment below.

Cllr Ciara Galvin congratulated the Ardclough Village Centre on their new cafe, and the bike servicing station.

"I was really pleased to see the new bike servicing station up and running. I worked with Kildare County Council officials and volunteers in Ardclough Village to secure funding for it, and I hope it's the first of many in the area," she said.

"Already it has drawn praise from local cycling groups, who often stop for coffee on long training cycles, and it's an ideal stop for tourists and other people travelling the Grand Canal Greenway on bicycles.

"They can grab a bite to eat in the cafe, enjoy the biodiversity gardens and exhibition on the life of Arthur Guinness at the Village Centre (free entry), and then make use of the air pumps and tools at the servicing station to fix up their bikes before heading on.

"I also highly recommend the food at the cafe. We dropped by for lunch earlier in the week and my mother reckons their carrot cake is the "best she has had in a long time". Their Guinness cake also looks excellent. It's all fresh and locally made as well."

On the Arth Facebook page, the proprietors said; "We are so pleased with the turnout today for our offical opening. It was a great day of celebrations. Thank you to everyone involved and to all of the community for your support. The added touch to the day was the music and dance that was enjoyed by everyone. It was a day full of beautiful compliments for all. A very sincere thank you, Arth Cafe."