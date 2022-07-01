LATEST: Kildare teenager dies in traffic collision: Gardaí appeal for information

FILE PHOTO
A teenage boy who was seriously injured in a traffic collision near Celbridge on Wednesday morning has passed away in hospital.
Gardaí in Leixlip are appealing for information following the collision involving the pedestrian and a car that occurred at approximately 11:55am on the Aghards Road in Celbridge.
The pedestrian, a male in his teens, received serious injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
