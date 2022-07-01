Plan for large campsite in Kildare with coffee dock, shop, toilets, parking and electric charging points has been withdrawn

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Plans for a large campsite near Maynooth have been withdrawn by the proposers.
A planning application for a site in the Ladychapel area was submitted to Kildare County Council a year ago for permission for 42 individual camping sites within the facility.
However the Planning Department of the council received official notification in recent days from the proposers that the application was being withdrawn.
Also planned in the development was a clubhouse building with indoor activity rooms, a shop, a coffee dock, a cleaners' store, a reception area and a staff toilet.
The designs included two toilet blocks consisting of gents and ladies toilets and family changing areas with wash up area.
Permission was also sought for 38 car parking spaces with four electric car charging points.
In addition, the developers requested 20 covered cycle parking spaces.
Permission was also sought to extend the existing distributor road close to the site to create a new vehicle access road, according to Building Information Ireland database.
