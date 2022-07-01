Over 20 teams ready for action at Relay for Life Kildare 2022

Relay for Life Kildare has now reached its target with at least 20 teams signed up to take part.

"As we now enter the month of July, there is good news from Relay committee with four new teams registered and a few more to come on board. This will bring us over our target of 20 teams on our return to the Curragh on July 23/24," said the committee spokesperson, Peter O'Neill.

He extended a big welcome to the newcomers - Team Dinny’s Disciples from Coill Dubh, Team Mick Mulcahy Fitness from Naas, Team FitHit from Kildare Town, and finally Team Newbridge Women’s Shed.

"Plans for the Relay weekend continue to take shape with regard to tentage, and entertainment while the list of survivors is open at all times for volunteers to come forward. Once again Newbridge Gospel Choir are taking in a number of survivors in their purple T shirts to be part of the closing ceremony performing at least two songs," explained Peter.

"Our new Relay Ambassador is delighted to be a part of Relay and is looking forward to meeting team members and having a chat and talk about why they relay and their fundraising plans. There are a number of significant fundraisers upcoming and worth noting by the general public and we urge everyone to come out and support teams that are representing their area."

Team Moorefield are selling candle bags in Dunnes Stores on July 8/9 and Team SongBirdies are performing in Whitewater shopping centre on the same dates. Team Caroline’s Crackers have a coffee day and book sale from 10am on July 9 on the Green Road, Newbridge.

Other events include Team Amy’s Angels' Annual 5km Walk on the Curragh at 3pm on July 16 (meeting at the Curragh Church), followed by a table quiz in the Rising Sun, Brownstown at 7.30pm 16.

Team Dream Believers host afternoon tea on July 17 in Vaughans Bush Bar from 2.30pm.

Team Mick Mulcahy Fitness are hosting ‘’Kildare Footballers Past and Present’’ in conversation with RTE’s Damian Lawlor, at 33 Main St. Naas at 7.30pm.

"Indeed it is a pleasure to see the effort being put in by the teams and the camaraderie that is so evident between each one and therefore it is important that support is there from their own areas in raising much needed funds for Irish Cancer Society," added Peter.