Kildare Rose sparkles at Newbridge Silverware

Kildare Rose Ashleigh Byrne from Newbridge visited Newbridge Silverware last week to meet with staff and customers and representatives of Into Kildare.
She is pictured above with Aisling Burke from Newbridge Silverware (left ) and Aine Mangan, CEO Into Kildare (right).
Ashleigh has been sponsored by Newbridge Silverware and will represent the county in the International Rose of Tralee festival later this summer.
The Roses will visit the county on August 15 ahead of their trip to Tralee, and their visit is being arranged by Into Kildare, the tourism body which represents the county.
Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare, together with her colleagues, have arranged an exciting visit for the Roses who will enjoy a myriad of cultural and fun experiences around the county.
The Rose tour will feature stop offs at some of Kildare’s most famous tourism and hospitality spots.
