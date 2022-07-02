Search

02 Jul 2022

Kildare author's book heading to the TV screen

Optioned: Martin Malone’s Lebanon story

Kildare author's book heading to the TV screen

02 Jul 2022 1:36 PM

A novel by Kildare author Martin Malone has been optioned by a film production company, almost two decades after its first publication.

Martin Malone’s work The Broken Cedar was first published by Simon & Schuster in 2003, when it was listed for the IMPAC Literary Award and the Hughes & Hughes Irish Novel of the Year Award.

The project is most likely to be a four-episode television series, with some scenes filmed in Ireland. The thrust of the story is about an Irish soldier going to Lebanon to retrieve the remains of his father, also a soldier who is listed as missing in action.

Martin himself is an Irish army veteran, and served five tours with the UN in Lebanon.

The rights to the book now lie with Martin’s own imprint, Owl Fellas’ Press, and have been optioned by a UK film production company.

“After Kafra (his 2001 book) was optioned by RTE some years ago and the screen script I wrote was accepted and approved but the stretch from development to production was never bridged,” said Martin.

“ I hope the company that’s bought the rights to The Cedar does well with their treatment.”

Martin’s editor for The Broken Cedar was Tim Binding, who edited Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses.

Kildare Council Arts have awarded Owl Fellas Press Kildare’s Artistic Entrepreneurial Award 2022, for its proposal to develop an anthology for older writers, in a collection of stories provisionally entitled A Country For Old (Male) Writers.

Other novels in the press’s backlist including The Only Glow of the Day and Iapetus, ’81, have attracted the attention of other film companies in England, France and from
Lithuania.

Martin’s next work, a novella, entitled In the White Country will be released in late 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media